SC Governor Henry McMaster visited AnMed’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Anderson Civic Center as many Anderson School District 5 teachers and staff members received doses of the vaccine.
McMaster asked South Carolinians to be patient while they wait for appointments for vaccines to open as millions of South Carolinians are now eligible to get shots.
The governor also thanked teachers for continuing to work throughout the pandemic.
Anderson School District Five Superintendent Thomas Wilson said that while this school year was difficult, that teachers may have an even more difficult challenge ahead in the next one.
“Next year, it’s going to be even harder,” Wilson said.
The superintendent said his concern is that many students will start the 2021-22 school year one-year behind due to distance learning.
MORE NEWS - Tropical Grille announces 3 new Upstate locations coming soon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.