Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster was be sworn in to his first full term as Governor for South Carolina.
This marks the 97th inauguration for a South Carolina Governor.
Governor McMaster began his current term after former Governor Nikki Haley took a position as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Today, a prayer service will be held at the Governor's church beginning at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.
At 11 a.m. McMaster sworn in on the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse followed by an open house this afternoon at the Governor's mansion at 2 p.m.
McMaster honored the Clemson Tigers on their national championship win in his inaugural address and vowed that, like the Tigers, South Carolina would compete and would win.
"We won't fumble the football," the governor said.
McMaster also vowed to be bold and "coach a team of talented player."
He also laid out his "game plan" for South Carolina, with the heaviest emphasis being on education.
The day's events will conclude Wednesday evening at the convention center for the inaugural ball which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Governor McMaster has served the state in previous roles as Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and as a U.S. Attorney.
Pamela Evette will serve as Governor McMaster's Lieutenant Governor.
