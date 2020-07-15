COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders on Wednesday spoke about the importance of getting children back in South Carolina classrooms during a news conference at the SC State House.
McMaster was joined by Senate President Harvey Peeler, House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others.
The governor said students need to be receiving in-person instruction because it is more effective for most children than virtual learning.
"What we need to do is take every step at our disposal to get kids back in schools," McMaster said.
The governor said parents in the state also need to have a choice in the matter.
McMaster is asking schools to provide plans for in-person learning for all five days of the week, but also provide a plan for virtual instruction for families who feel it's unsafe to send children back to school buildings.
McMaster said those plans must be submitted by Friday and he has asked Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject any plans that do not give parents a choice for virtual schooling and in-person schooling.
McMaster did mention two Upstate school districts, Pickens County and Anderson District Five, as ones that have already submitted plans that meet his expectations.
The governor said he would not issue an executive order on the matter but wanted the state to take every step needed to reopen schools.
The governor also asked districts to consider pushing back the start of classes until September 8, the day after Labor Day, so additional precautions can be taken and plans made.
South Carolina School Boards Association President Chuck Saylors issued a statement on behalf of the association in response to the governor's press conference:
We appreciate the Governor expressing recommendations rather than mandates, and while school boards overwhelmingly support returning to the normal operations of schools, their emphasis is on the safety of students, teachers and staff.
As the stewards of public schools, who are accountable to the citizens in their communities, school board members, with their superintendents, are carefully weighing health and safety information and guidance at the state and federal level, with a focus on disease activity ratings in their local counties, to make the best decision for the students and families in their communities.
School board members have been consistent in advocating that recommendations from the state level should include a range of options, not universal mandates, in recognition of every districts’ differing needs of students, teachers and staff, differing infrastructures and differing resources.
The decision of when and how to open schools is best made at the local level.
