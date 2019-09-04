COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday again asked anyone in evacuation zones along South Carolina’s coast to leave before Hurricane Dorian arrives on Thursday.
Hundreds of thousands of people had already left the coastal areas by Wednesday but McMaster had a message for those who choose to stay:
“It is the water that kills people. It is the water that is the real danger, and it is clear we will have a lot of water.”
The governor added,“More people die from water in hurricanes than wind or anything else.”
As much as twelve of rain is expected into Friday. Storm surge of 4 to 8 feet above ground level is expected, along with much higher tides. In Charleston, the governor said higher tides were already causing flooding in some areas Wednesday.
"If you are in an evacuation zone, get out while you still can," McMaster advised.
McMaster also gave these instructions to anyone who chooses to stay on the coast and weather the storm:
- Tell your loved ones where you will be
- Prepare to be isolated for some time
- Get to the highest area you can
- Protect your pets
- Stay away from windows
- Take shelter in an interior room or hallway
- Keep important papers with you in a waterproof bag or safe place
- Don’t go outside until the storm has completely passed
- Be prepared to go without electricity for an extended period
- Keep generators outside
- Use flashlights instead of candles.
McMaster said once winds hit 45 miles per hour, first responders will not be able to get to people who need to be rescued.
The governor also reminded people not to drive on any flooded roads.
There are 20 shelters are open across the state and 30 more are on standby across the state, if needed. More than 1,000 people were taking shelter as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of South Carolina National Guard troops are ready to respond and plans are underway to bring in high-water vehicles, and aircraft from other states to assist with aerial searches.
Schools and government offices in coastal counties will remain closed until further notice.
LATEST FORECAST - Dorian approaches SC coast, hurricane WARNINGS in place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.