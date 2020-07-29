COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor McMaster announced a large list of previously closed businesses will be permitted to operate next week, with a few restrictions.
Beginning August 3, the following will be allowed to reopen at no more than 50% capacity while requiring facemasks, following social distancing and Heine guidelines, and not selling alcohol after 11 p.m.:
- Festivals
- Parades
- Concerts
- Theaters
- Stadiums
- Arenas
- Coliseums
- Auditoriums
- Grandstands
- Amphitheaters
- Gymnasiums
- Concert halls
- Dance halls
- Performing arts centers
- Parks
- Racetracks
- Or similarly operated entities
Businesses, event organizers, and others responsible for events that may exceed the occupancy rules may receive clarification for the event to proceed if they are able to satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
Also on Wednesday, Governor McMaster announced that all previously recommended guidelines for restaurants and other establishments that attract groups of people are now mandatory.
“These limited restrictions are temporary, they are measured, and they are targeted towards what we know works,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These measures give South Carolina the best chance to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down the state’s economy – which we cannot and will not do – as many continue to call for.”
The guidelines for restaurants, first established by AccelerateSC, have been strongly recommended - now, they are mandatory. The new laws include:
- Operating dine-in services at no more than 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.
- Employees and patrons shall be required to wear masks or face coverings.
- Tables are to be spaced to keep diners at least six feet apart.
- No more than 8 customers per table unless from the same family.
- Standing or congregating in bar area of restaurant is prohibited.
- Establishments that possess a state permit to sell alcohol shall be subject to these restrictions.
Gov. McMaster called on all South Carolinians to wear face coverings when appropriate, and encouraged all local governments to adopt face covering ordinances.
Starting August 5, face masks will be required in all state government buildings according to guidelines and procedures developed by the state Department of Administration.
