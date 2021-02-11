COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster's office said Thursday that he had been working to get answers about supply chain issues this week involving vaccine doses.
South Carolina vaccine providers only received a small amount of the doses they had requested on Monday, and some shipments expected on Tuesday never arrived,
"The governor has been in contact with federal partners since we learned of the delay in shipments on Monday," said Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster.
Symmes said the federal partners explained to the governor that "the delay we experienced on Monday was a result of human error at the CDC that has been rectified."
officials also assured McMaster that regardless of this error, South Carolina will continue to receive its full share of vaccine doses.
