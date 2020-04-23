COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s new team tasked with developing a timeline to reopen business and get the economy back on track in the state held their first meeting on Thursday.
The meeting spanned several hours, with 30 officials from all different professions in the room.
The group is called AccelerateSC.
Speakers from state agencies spoke about the current statistics in their departments and how South McMaster joked that he was ready for a haircut, but also promised there is more money coming for small business relief.
"The PPP, small business plan, we've had 22,933 applications that have been fulfilled for a total of 3.8 billion dollars,” McMaster said. That was part of the 350-billion-dollar package passed by Congress and there's $310 billion more coming that will be split up and I understand it will be on a first come first serve basis."
And the director for Tourism said new plans are in place to make travel safe again.
"We need to make it okay for people to travel again for people to show again, for people to do those things that bring our economy back. We can do it. I'm confident we can do it with health care's help, with industries help, with the government's help. We can make this happen.,” Tourism Director Duane Parrish said.
Bobby Hit, the Secretary for SC's Department of Commerce warned, things may not go back to normal in the state for quite a while.
"There will be change," he said. "When the governor and I were together the other day, we both knew that we are looking at a new normal. We don't know exactly what that is and that's what this group has to help us figure out. We know there is a new normal and we hope that is going to lead South Carolina to greater levels."
McMaster said he is confident the state will work its way out of the slump with great success.
"We want to go as quickly as we can, as safely as we can, to restore our economic vigor while also restoring our personal health.," the governor said.
Learn more about the AccelerateSC task force and the steps they are taking here.
RELATED - SC Chamber of Commerce surveying business owners to help governor's new task force make decisions about reopening SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.