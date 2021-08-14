MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announces that someone is impersonating a deputy to scam local residents out of their money.
Deputies say that citizens were contacted by a person who identified themselves as Lt. Andy Manis with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. The caller told citizens that they needed to pay a fine or they would go to jail. Deputies add that the caller contacted them from a local phone number.
No deputies would call residents and ask for money, according to the Sheriff's Office. Do not give money or personal information to someone that you don't know.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Sheriff's Office at 864-652-2235.
