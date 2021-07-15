NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said two people have been charged after one suspect leaves DNA at the scene of the crime.
According to the the sheriff's office, on Jan. 1, 2020, a man reported that someone broke into his home along Brackett Town Road , a shed, and vehicles on the property and stole approximately $10,000 dollars worth of items, including tools, clothing, jewelry, coins, household goods, collectibles, and electronics.
Deputies said 28-year-old Nickolas Charles Hall's DNA was found on evidence collected from the scene.
The sheriff's office charged Hall and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Olivia Michelle Bryan with two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, injury to real property and injury to personal property.
