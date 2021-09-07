NANTAHALA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a body was discovered on Tuesday in the Nantahala Community.
Sheriff Robert L. Holland says deputies responded to the area after someone found the body in a vacant field. According to Holland, they also discovered a vehicle near the victim.
Detectives began investigating and quickly determined the victim's identity, according to Holland. Deputies were able to contact a family member following this identification, according to Holland.
An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days.
Holland said in a statement, “While this investigation is ongoing, it does not appear there is any foul play involved but we are not ruling out anything at this time. We are limiting any additional details while our detectives continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and attempt to determine a cause of death. Meanwhile, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this individual during their loss."
The Sheriff's Office says it will release additional information if it is determined to be appropriate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit at (828) 349-2104.
