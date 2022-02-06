MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- McDowell County deputies said they're searching for Alyssa Arwen Heyden, a missing 15-year-old from Marion.
Deputies said Heyden was last seen on Br Drive at around 10:00 p.m. on Febuary 5. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt.
Deputies described Heyden as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 150 pounds. She has green and blue hair, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Heyden is asked to call 828-652-4000.
