MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said deputies are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly damaged property on Reservoir Road.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). People can also text tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. Deputies say you can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.
