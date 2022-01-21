MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County deputies said they are searching for a four-wheeler that was reported missing on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Deputies said a Marion man reported that his 2000’s model, red Honda Foreman Four-Wheeler, was stolen from an address along Nix Creek Road.
Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at (828)-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.