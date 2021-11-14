MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after multiple residents reported that someone broke into their storage units.
Deputies said residents that own or rent a storage unit are encouraged to their property and report any damage or theft.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 652-2235 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. Information can also be submitted on the McDowell County Sheriff's Office App
