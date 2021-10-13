MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The bomb squad is on route to an area in Macon County after four individuals have been detained, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they are being assisted by NC Probation, FBI, SBI, MCSO Narcotics Unit, which includes the Franklin Police Department, Macon County Emergency Management and the MCSO K9 Unit.
According to deputies, the scene is located at a residence off Dillard Road in the area between Town of Highlands and Scaly Mountain.
Deputies say the scene is secured and law enforcement will remain for some time until the scene is rendered safe.
They charges are pending for multiple subjects but at this time no further details will be released until deemed appropriate.
