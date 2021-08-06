MACON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Macon County Sheriff's Office says that they responded to a shooting near Johnson Road in Macon County on Thursday night.
Deputies say that they responded to a domestic situation after receiving a 911 call. They add that the caller reported that a weapon was involved in the situaion.
Deputies say that they arrived and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the bedroom area of the home. No other people were found in the home, according to deputies.
A family member arrived on scene and told deputies that they were on the phone with one of the people inside when they heard him and a female arguing. They add that they soon heard two gunshots over the phone.
Deputies say that they found one of the victims deceased inside the home and the other was critically injured. EMS and members of West Macon Fire soon arrived on scene and initiated medical care, according to deputies. The injured victim remains at the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to deputies.
Detectives from the Macon County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene and began investigating.
Sheriff Robert Holland said in a press released, "while this investigation remains ongoing, we would like the community to know we feel there is no concern for any additional threats to the community due to our preliminary findings. It was quickly evident that this was a domestic between the two parties found injured and that one had shot the other. There is no evidence whatsoever that there was anyone else at the home at the time of the shooting.”
Detective and patrol officers investigated the scene and conducted interviews throughout the night, according to deputies. The investigation continued throughout today, according to deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.