MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender was found in Virginia and has been charged after failing to inform officials.
According to the sheriff's office, state officials reported on April 9 that they were having trouble tracking April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, who is a registered sex offender and on court-ordered satellite-based monitoring.
Deputies said Detective Billie Brown went to Chrisawn's registered address on Sagebrush Drive and learned that she had left a couple of week's prior and did not report an address change to the sheriff's office which is required by the law.
The sheriff's office said Chrisawn was taken into custody in Virginia where they found that she removed the batteries out from her tracker. Chrisawn was charged with sex offender registry violation, removing or tampering with satellite-based monitoring equipment, and larceny.
