MADISON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Madison County Sherriff's Office said a suspect was arrested in Buncombe county in connection to a murder investigation in Madison County.
The arrest warrant states that the suspect, 19-year-old Dallas Keith Griffin, was charged with murder following an incident on September 24.
Deputies said that another suspect drove Griffin away from the crime scene and helped him get to Buncombe County. That suspect, Adrienne Diane Tipton, was charged with Accessory After the Fact.
We are working to learn more about the initial incident. We will update this article as we learn more.
