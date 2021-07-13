MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged after chocking a woman, flipping his car and fighting with officers, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at around 4:36 a.m. on July 10, a deputy and troopers with Highway Patrol responded to an overturned vehicle incident because of a domestic dispute on Old N.C. 126 in Nebo.
Deputies said an investigation showed that Cody Adam Winegardner got into an argument with a woman in the vehicle and started choking her while she was driving. The woman was able to escape before Winegardner took off in the car and flipped it into a ditch.
The Sheriff's Office said Winegardner was taken into custody and found that he had methamphetamine.
While at the magistrate's office, deputies said Winegardner tried to take a deputy's gun, fought him and state troopers, tried to run from officers and during the struggle, tore the deputy's pants and shirt.
The Sheriff's Office said Winegardner has been charged with assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and assault on a government official or employee.
