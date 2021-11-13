MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies charged two men following a traffic stop on US 221 Business in Marion on November 9.
Deputies said when they searched the vehicle the men were in, they discovered methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoids.
According to deputies, 70-year-old Ossie Jay Finley Sr. was charged with the following:
- Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids
- Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep a Controlled Substance
He was given a $100,000 secured bond during a hearing.
According to deputies, 44-year-old Jacob Edward Finley was charged with the following:
- Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
He was also given a $100,000 secured bond during a hearing.
The two men were previously charged by the sheriff's office following a search of their home last month.
