GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Think you can go without social media for 24 hours? Meals on Wheels Greenville County is challenging you to go without Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more for a whole day to raise awareness about a less digital problem faced by many seniors.
Those who take the pledge at this link are challenged to stay away from social media on March 30 for a full day. What Meals on Wheels hopes this disconnect does is help citizens understand what many of their homebound neighbors face daily; the organization says more than 30,000 seniors living in Greenville County live alone, and says that forced isolation is a problem many of them face. Meals on Wheels says some of those homebound seniors may even go a full week without human contact.
The Disconnect to Connect pledge aims to simulate just one day of that reality for the rest of us, and maybe bring in more volunteers for Meals on Wheels. You're encouraged to share that you're disconnecting with some different images you can post to your profiles. But if you feel you are unable to disconnect (or simply can't for valid reasons), no worries - Meals on Wheels challenges you to donate $1 for every hour you can't stay disconnected. So if you can't go a full 24 hours without your phone, just give $24 to Meals on Wheels Greenville County.
Take the pledge at this link, where you can also learn more about volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
