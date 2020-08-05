ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) For over 40 years, Meals on Wheels Anderson has provided the elderly and disabled home-bound of Anderson County with a daily, hot nutritional meal and a warm greeting.
Due to COVID-19, Laurie Ashley, the Executive Director for MOW Anderson, says they've had to ask their volunteer delivery drivers 65 years and older to stay home and keep themselves safe.
She says there are still over 600 people in Anderson County that need to be fed every day and the organization needs more volunteer delivery drivers.
"You're making decisions every day that affect peoples' lives, whether it's the people here working, the people who are volunteering, or the people who are getting our service," Ashley said. "I've never been challenged as much as I have in the last 5 months."
Rhonda Collins has been delivering meals for over four years and says it's about more than just food.
"I think for some it's maybe the only interaction with people daily so a lot [of them], when you knock on the door, come quickly to the door to chat with you a little bit to talk about their family, the weather, how they're feeling, just various things, so its nice to chat with everybody and you get attached to the people that you deliver with," Collins said. "It definitely is essential and I think for some even its probably a little bit more essential than just the food delivery isn't it, yea, whether its the newspaper or getting to see you. And for us alot that we do too is kind of a daily wellness check, because when we're doing that, if they don't answer, if we don't see some movement, than we'll usually call the organization to let them know."
Meals On Wheels Anderson says they practice social distancing and coronavirus safety by having their drivers wear PPE and by having no physical contact with the recipients.
The Executive Director says drivers will ring the door bell, place the food on an appropriate surface, and back away before the recipient comes out.
If anyone is interested in volunteering or making a monetary donation, Meals On Wheels Anderson asks that you call their main number at 864-225-6800 or visit their website.
