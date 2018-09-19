Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Meals on Wheels of Greenville announced that on Wednesday morning the organization delivered it's 12 millionth meal in Greenville County.
Executive Directors Catriona Carlisle and Barbara Burgess, a volunteer of over 30 years, delivered the meal together to recipients Cecil and Virginia Rollins, who have been receiving meals free of charge since 2016.
Carlisle said,"The delivery of our 12 millionth meal is a testament to the generosity of our volunteers, donors, community partners and so many others who have made this possible."
The milestone of the organization's 12 millionth meal comes less than one month before they will celebrate 50 years of service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.