GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Meals on Wheels of Greenville said Friday their organization and volunteers remain committed to supporting Greenville County seniors and homebound population amid social distancing concerns and additional restrictions to suppress COVID-19.
MOW said their priority "remains to deliver a hot, nutritious meal and personal interaction to the homebound throughout Greenville County while also ensuring the health and safety of all parties involved," per a news release.
Catriona Carlisle, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Greenville, offered this
“For many of us, social distancing is new practice. It is both a necessary and responsible choice in the wake of a global health pandemic. But for too many of our homebound in Greenville County, their mobility, health, and life circumstances have forced them into daily, long-term social distancing long before today. This loneliness carries a heavy burden that is too often overlooked. As you gather your family close, we hope everyone takes a moment to remember what is truly important during this time. We also ask that you keep our homebound clients and those in our community who may be struggling in mind.”
Meals on Wheels of Greenville had planned to hold its second annual “Disconnect to Connect” campaign on March 28, during which time, participants agreed to turn off their phone and smart devices and “disconnect” from social media for 24 hours.
Due to the potential risks of making that pledge during the coronavirus outbreak, MOW is instead encouraging people to safely reach out to their senior and homebound friends and neighbors. "Show them a little extra care in a time that can drive fear and worry. Let them know they are not alone," the news released recommends.
Community members looking to help, please consider donating to help Meals on Wheels continue to support the homebound in the Greenville County during these challenging times.
