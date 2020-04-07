Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Meals on Wheels of Greenville wants the community to know they will still be operating throughout the county as part of their being an essential service provider.
Meals on Wheels says they will continue delivering to residents Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through a contactless delivery system. Officials with the organization say both hot and frozen meals will be delivered each day.
The organization says they will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for facility cleaning and additional sanitizing as well as Saturdays each week.
Organizers say team members are working hard to ensure homebound clients continue receiving the meals they rely on.
Workers ask clients to be patient as responses to emails or phone calls may be delayed due to shifting hours.
Meals on Wheels of Greenville says they will continue to operate under the new structure until further notice.
More news: North Carolina health officials now reporting 3,221 coronavirus cases in 90 counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.