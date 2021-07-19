GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says that an auto mechanic died on Monday after a vehicle fell on top of him.
The coroner says that the victim was working on a Ford Explorer when the vehicle rolled off of the ramps and pinned the man between the front axle and the driveway.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene according to the coroner.
No foul play is suspected, the coroner says.
MORE NEWS: Jackson county deputies arrest 3 after welfare check leads to drug seizure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.