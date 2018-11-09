Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the owner of a counseling service with offices located in Greenville and Anderson, among other places in the state, was sentenced to five years in prison for medicaid fraud.
Idris L. Talib, 38, owner of New Dominion Community Services, was a provider under the South Carolina Medicaid Program. Wilson says that from September 2015 through December 2017, he submitted false claims to the Medicaid Program for counseling services that were not provided.
Documents say Talib was paid $400,000 in Medicaid reimbursements.
Talib pleaded guilty on April 26, 2018 to obtaining property under false pretense, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing was carried out on November 7, 2018.
Attorney General Wilson said:
“Cheating the taxpayers means paying the price for it. That’s $400,000 of taxpayers’ money that he stole via fraud, money that should have gone to legitimate health care. We hope this five-year sentence will be a deterrent to anyone who thinks they can commit Medicaid fraud and just give the money back if they're caught.”
This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Provider Fraud Division.
