COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance says that the Senate Medical Affairs Committee passed a bill related to medical cannabis in a vote of 9-5 on Wednesday.
The South Carolina Compassionate Care Act (S. 150/ H. 3361), introduced by Sen. Tom Davis (R) and Rep. Bill Herbkersman (R), would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities.
Executive director of the South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance, Jill Swing, said in a press release, “Thirty-six states now allow for medical cannabis use, and South Carolinians deserve the same. Seriously ill patients and their families have been pleading for compassion for far too long. The time has come for the legislature to pass compassionate medical cannabis legislation. Our loved ones deserve a chance for relief from symptoms that are destroying their quality of life. Today’s vote is an important step in the right direction, and we look forward to seeing the bill finally make it to the Senate floor for a vote,”
The South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance expects the full Senate to take up S. 150 next week.
For more information on The South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance, please visit https://www.SCCompassion.com.
Previously: Spartanburg Co. sheriff says 63 suspects face 100 charges drug roundup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.