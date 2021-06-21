ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Sync.MD announced that it plans to establish operation in Anderson County, according to a release from the company.
The company says that the new facility is expected to create 10 new jobs and will help to meet growing demand.
Sync.MD says that operations in Anderson County are expected to be online by fall of 2021.
Congressman Jeff Duncan spoke on the company's decision to establish operations in Anderson County.
"The jobs that are moving here are high-paying tech jobs, and more will be created in the future. When I first met with Sync.MD’s leadership years ago, I told them South Carolina has a great business environment, and that we would welcome the chance to help them grow. I am thrilled that Sync.MD will be providing services to our veterans and their customers around the world from right here in Anderson."
Anyone interested in applying to Sync.MD should send an email to tcgilstrap@andersoncountysc.org or call (864) 260-1061.
