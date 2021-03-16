Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they are investigating to learn if a medical event led to a fiery crash that claimed one man's life and sent another person to the hospital with severe injuries.
According the the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on SC 81 near Cox Lane around 6 a.m., about three miles north of the Town of Starr.
Highway patrol says a 2018 KIA SUV was traveling south on SC 81 when they drove into the opposite lane striking a 2000 Ford SUV head-on.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the drivers of those vehicles were freed by bystanders at the scene before the cars caught on fire.
Shore said the KIA driver, 65-year-old Steve Carter Lawing, passed away at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries. Shore said he believes a medical event caused Lawing to veer into the wrong lane and contributed to the crash.
Shore said the driver of the Ford also suffered severe injuries and was undergoing surgery at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Highway patrol reported the roadway was blocked for at least two hours following the crash. The road reopened around 9 a.m.
The coroner said he and troopers are continuing to investigate.
More news: Troopers: Rollover crash near Clinton kills adult, injures juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.