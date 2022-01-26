GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Could medical marijuana soon become legal in South Carolina?
That's the focus of a debate on the state senate floor, after a bill years in the making was introduced.
This is the first time in seven years that a medical marijuana bill is being debated on the floor of the South Carolina Senate.
While no vote was taken on Wednesday, advocates say it's a step in the right direction while opponents say it goes too far.
Cathy Stevens' 11-year-old daughter Halle has such a rare genetic disorder, it doesn't even have a name.
"What we're looking for are just improvements in her daily life," said Stevens.
Halle is not able to walk or talk and has constant seizure activity for which she takes various medications, including CBD oil.
"Six or seven years ago we started giving her daily cannabis and without a doubt we saw improvements in her seizure activity," said Stevens.
She is one of the biggest advocates for this bill.
If passed, it would legalize medical marijuana but people would not be able to smoke it, they would have to meet with a doctor in person to get a prescription, create a written treatment plan, and it would only be available for specific illnesses.
But some say while they're in favor of legitimate medical use of marijuana, they're not in favor of this specific bill.
"This is not medical marijuana. This is marijuana dispensary. This is a way to dispense marijuana to a vast majority of people," said Sen. Greg Hembree, who represents District 28.
Opponents say they're concerned this could open a door that can't be closed.
"There are methods for us to have that happen in the state of South Carolina without establishing a marijuana industrial complex that at the flip of a switch becomes recreational marijuana," said Palmetto Family Council President Dave Wilson.
Stevens says they are just advocating for a strict medical bill, and the intent is to give her daughter, and others like her, a little bit of help.
"We have a person in our house who is suffering and struggling and an option that is really kind of doable and manageable right here that we're not giving to patients who need it," she said.
There's no word on how long the bill will be debated on the senate floor, but the senate will reconvene starting Thursday at 11 a.m.
