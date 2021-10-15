GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Alex Murdaugh’s medical reports have been released and they’re clearing up many rumors about a botched shooting.
Our Cody Alcorn was also the first to report on these findings.
Murdaugh’s son, Paul, was charged in 2019 with boating under the influence causing death and in June, he, and his mother, Murdaugh’s wife, were murdered.
Murdaugh was then shot in the head in September while changing a tire on a country road. However, Murdaugh said he later planned the incident so his surviving son could collect millions in insurance money.
Murdaugh then said he hired someone to shoot him, but when he arrived in court t face charged of insurance fraud, he had no visible wounds.
Ambulance records show Murdaugh sustained gun shot wounds to the head and records from Memorial Health in Savannah show that there was blood collecting under the skin and that he had a bone fracture.
Along with several fragments, the report also showed there was a laceration on the left side of his scalp. We also spoke with a medical examiner who said he was bleeding inside of his brain.
The report also confirms what his attorney told us, which is that Murdaugh was abusing drugs. Both barbiturates and opiates were found in his system.
South Carolina law enforcement now has 6 open investigations surrounding Murdaugh, including accusations that he stole millions of dollars from the family law firm.
