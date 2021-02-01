COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health of Environmental Control says that South Carolina ranks fifth in the country in terms of COVID-19 vaccine use for the second consecutive week.
The ranking, DHEC says, comes from a report from Becker's Hospital Review entitled "States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered." According to the report, South Carolina has used 78 percent of its vaccine supply this week, 10 percent more than last week.
The report says that South Carolina used 493,541 vaccine doses out of a total of 560,150 received.
DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor shared his thoughts on this accomplishment.
"While the state’s current vaccine supply is less than demand, DHEC, in collaboration with Governor and our state partners, continues to work toward meeting our state's shared vaccination goal—to get vaccine in South Carolinians arms quickly, safely, equitably, and ethically.”
MORE NEWS: ICE won't make arrests at vaccination sites
