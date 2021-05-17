SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Epica International announced that its new corporate headquarters will be located in Spartanburg, according to a release form One Spartanburg Inc.
According to the release, Epica International is a company that specializes in mobile medical imaging and robotic applications for human and animal health as well as industrial enterprises.
One Spartanburg Inc. says that Epica International chose Spartanburg for multiple reasons including opportunities for partnerships, the local workforce, local academic institutions, infrastructure, and access to a new customer base as well as proximity to current customers.
The company has offices in San Clemente California and research and development facilities in Florence and Pisa, Italy, according to One Spartanburg.
Economic development Chair for the Spartanburg County Council David Britt spoke on the company's decision to move its headquarters to Spartanburg.
“Spartanburg County prides itself on being supportive to business and economic development. Attracting a company as innovative as Epica International proves our efforts worthwhile."
