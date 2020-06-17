ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Medshore Ambulance says they're now offering a free, accelerated class to become an EMT this summer.
The program is the first of its kind in the area.
Medshore says applications are being accepted for an eight week EMT-Basic course with free tuition, certification and testing.
They're also offering a training wage and full benefits package as a full-time employee during classroom hours throughout the course in an effort to further remove barriers to entering the EMS field.
Medshore is partnering with Tri-County Technical College (TCTC). Classrom instruction will be provided by TCTC instructors at Medshore's Anderson headquarters.
Students will complete clinical and shift ride-alongs at Medshore on its 9-1-1 and interfacility ambulances.
They'll initially be accepting twelve students to the class in July, however they plan to offer the course once more in the fall of 2020, and on a regular basis in the future.
The summer course will begin on July 20, and students will graduate from the course to take their national registry exams in September.
Those not accepted initially will have the opportunity to apply for future classes.
The company believes this is a great opportunity for individuals seeking employment, given the current unemployment increase in both South Carolina and the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those interesting in applying should fill out the application by June 30.
