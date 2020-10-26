ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said the Medshore Ambulance service has donated an ambulance that will be used by the police department’s SWAT team.
Police said they have partnered with Medshore Ambulance on a program to train police officers in the neighborhood patrol division as emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
Two police officers are currently enrolled in Medshore Ambulance’s EMT Academy, in what APD said is the first in the region to extend EMT training to police officers.
Since police officers are often the first on the scene or are the only ones on the scene when the area has not yet been cleared or deemed safe for EMS to center, APD said police officers who are also trained as EMTs can use these skills to help render life-saving aid prior to EMS arrival.
Anderson police said the SWAT team will also utilize the new ambulance when medical assistance is needed at active scenes, and for community outreach events.
