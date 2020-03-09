(FOX Carolina) -- Meet Abbey Scruggs, an Upstate teenage who is making a big difference every day, her teachers say.
Abbey is South Carolina's State Beta Club President, Ms. Palmetto Teen and huge advocate for kids with vascular birth marks.
"You don't have to be afraid of who you are" Chesnee High School's Abby Scruggs embodies this mantra every day, her teachers say.
Abby has also been named a Global Ambassador by the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation for her own awareness campaign. On top of becoming an ambassador, Spartanburg School District 2 has named her a 'D2 Difference Maker.'
Congrats to District 2's newest difference maker! You can learn more about Abbey's journey here.
MORE NEWS - District: 2 Upstate elementary students self-quarantined after father possibly exposed to coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.