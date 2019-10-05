ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Fire Department is excited to announce a partnership with Black Mountain-based Paws & Effect to integrate a facility dog, Denali, into Station 7, they announced via press release.
Surveys were conducted in Station 7 over the summer, to ensure that they could provide a facility dog regular handlers across shifts, exercise and socialization, all without impacting firefighters’ primary responsibilities.
Project Liaison, Jessica Willis, says “we were interested in a dog that was friendly, well-mannered, easy to train and happy to engage with all firefighters across shifts. We were fortunate to identify Paws & Effect, which was able to accommodate our request.”
Paws & Effect, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, raises, trains and places service dogs with disabled people who have complex disabilities.
As is typical, however, some dogs are deemed unsuitable for service work, which was the circumstance for Denali.
Nicole Shumate, Executive Director at Paws & Effect, shares, “When we were approached to bring this project into reality, we knew it would be special. Firefighters and paramedics are the people who step in during tragedies and emergencies; this is a way to extend a thank you for the difficult work they do. We are honored to bring a bit of joy and fun to station life by way of a facility dog. We hope the community will support this effort by making a donation to Paws & Effect so that we can sustain and expand this program.”
Paws & Effect will continue to own the facility dog being placed at Station 7 and take primary care of the pup.
In addition to providing routine and the possibility of emergency veterinary care, crates, beds, toys and regular doggy daycare, and insurance.
Paws & Effect is also in need for donations for this effort, those interested in donating can do so here.
