GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new four-legged deputy is ready to hit the streets of Greenwood County!
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduced K-9 Loki on Friday, a 1 and 1/2-year-old German Shepard donated to the department by Kerry and Andela Trapnell of Hodges, South Carolina.
Deputies say their new comrade has been trained in tracking, building search, open area search, criminal apprehension, and narcotics searches. Loki will specifically be working with Deputy Matt Noblin, and they say they're ready to protect and serve the county.
The addition of Loki now means GCSO has six K-9s on staff: four Bloodhounds and one Bavarian Mountain Hound are on the Bloodhound Tracking Team, and Loki rounds out the group.
GCSO says K-9 units used to cost around $4,000 or $5,000, but the price tag can now leave many departments with sticker shocks to the tune of $11,000. Sheriff Dennis Kelly, of course, was grateful that Loki was donated, saying “The donation of Loki has been beneficial for everyone involved. The taxpayer savings from not having to front the initial costs of the K9 versus the services they will be receiving speaks for itself."
While Loki is happy to serve, GCSO reminds citizens to never pet or approach a working K-9. However, citizens are always welcome to talk with a K-9 officer's handler about what to do and what not to do while around the K-9.
