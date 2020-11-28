HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Maxine Davis is known affectionately by her family as "Big Momma". She's also a very new centenarian, having just turned 100 years old recently. A century of life well-lived so far means she likely has plenty of good stories to tell.
Now, add axe-throwing to one of those stories.
Andrew Whitworth is one of the owners of Sublime Axe Throwing in Hartwell, Georgia, and just opened up for business on November 23. He didn't expect Big Momma to be among the first customers to show up and throw axes in his first week. And yet, she showed up with her family to partake in the rising trend of axe-throwing venues popping up across the U.S.
So Whitworth decided to get his phone's camera ready and started recording. He did it at the right time too; he captured Big Momma landing her axe throw, just off the big red bullseye on the target. When the axe sticks, Davis is left with a happy surprise, pointing at her new accomplishment!
Davis is yet another example of showing that age is just a number in many regards; chalk up axe-throwing as the newest skill she's picked up in her century of experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.