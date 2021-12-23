SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Among getting ready for the Christmas holiday, many people are taking a long look in the mirror, wanting to make some changes to their appearance.
Fitness goals are often the number one new year resolution.
We’re nine days away from 2022.
The Planet Fitness in Simpsonville informed us there’s an increase in the number of gym goers embarking on a new fitness journey.
It’s ok to have goals but be smart about how you plan to achieve them.
“Get that routine down as well, you know, starting off simply just a full body 30 minute workout can be simple as that; just trying to establish the routine,” said Ryan Thrush, a personal trainer and fitness instructor at Planet Fitness. “Getting here is the hardest part, because once you’re here it’s the easiest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.