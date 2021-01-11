COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday that the Powerball® and Mega Millions® lotteries have combined jackpots of over $1 billion this week.
On Tuesday Mega Millions® draws for $625 million, after jumping twice since the last drawing. The next drawing happens Tuesday at 11 p.m. on FOX Carolina. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.
Wednesday night Powerball® draws for $550 million. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing on FOX Carolina. Powerball tickets are $2. The odds of winning it all are about 1 in 293 million.
This is only the second time both games have simultaneously posted jackpots over $500 million.
Officials want to remind players players that it only takes one ticket to win and to play responsibly.
