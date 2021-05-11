COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone has the chance to win near $400 million dollars in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot.
According to the SCEL, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night stands at $396 million dollars with a cash value of $272.3 million dollars.
Tickets are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. before the 11 p.m. drawing.
