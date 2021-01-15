ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have a combined jackpot of more than $1 billion after another week without a big winner.
The Mega Millions winnings now total $750 million, which is the second highest jackpot in the lottery's history.
Powerball has reached $640 million. There hasn't been a winner since September, making this the longest streak without one in Powerball history.
Winning either jackpot is still a long shot. The odds for each is about one in 300 million.
Mega Millions draws tomorrow at 11 p.m. and Powerball draws Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
