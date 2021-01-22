(FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again, this time to a cool billion bucks for Friday night's drawing.
You can watch the drawing live on FOX Carolina at 11 p.m.
Tickets cost $2, and in South Carolina they must be purchased by 10 p.m.
The last time a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot was claimed, the winner of that $1.5 billion purchased a ticket in Simpsonville in October of 2018.
The odds of winning it all Friday night are about 1 in 303 million.
If someone is lucky enough to hit the jackpot, they can choose to accept a one-time cash payout of $739 million or an annuity, which will pay out the entire jackpot in payments over 29 years.
The SC Education Lottery asks all players to play responsibly and to safeguard prizes by signing the back of your ticket.
