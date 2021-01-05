COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday that the jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions® drawing had just jumped to $447 million, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions® history.
The winner will have a choice between a cash payout of $329 million or the full jackpot amount paid in 30 payments of about $15 million each.
The jackpot amount has increased by $15 million since Saturday.
Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. The odds of winning any Mega Millions® prize are approximately 1 in 24.
No one has hit the Mega Balls jackpot since September 2020.
South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $447 million jackpot, must purchase their $2 tickets by 10 p.m. Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing. Watch that drawing on FOX Carolina.
