COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that The Mega Millions® jackpot has been adjusted to $510 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
The jackpot amount has increased by $30 million since Tuesday.
Mega Millions® and Powerball® have combined jackpots of nearly $1 billion for the Friday and Saturday drawings. Powerball® draws on Saturday for an estimated $470 million jackpot.
Odds of winning the Mega Millions® jackpot are about 1 in 303 million and about 1 in 293 million for Powerball.
Watch both drawings at 11 p.m. Friday (Mega Millions) and Saturday (Powerball) nights on FOX Carolina.
