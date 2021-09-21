COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The jackpot totals for the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries continue to climb ahead of the next drawings, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The latest Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $432 million as the next drawing is set for Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m.
The new Powerball jackpot sits at just under half a billion dollars at $490 million, according to the lottery.
The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., SCEL says.
