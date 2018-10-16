(AP/Fox Carolina) After announcing the huge Mega Millions prize, ticket sales surged increasing the jackpot even more.
Officials announced the estimated jackpot was $654 million, and the new estimated total is $667 million. Marking it the third largest jackpot in nations history.
The record lottery jackpot remains at $1.6 billion for the Powerball prize won in January of 2016. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, including the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The cash option for winners, is $380 million.
