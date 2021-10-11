FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $50,000 was sound in Fountain Inn, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The Lottery said the winning ticket drawn Friday night was sold at the Gaults Handee Mart & Service Center located at 200 South Main Street.
The winning numbers were:
21 - 24 - 36 - 40 - 70 Megaball: 22
MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert cancelled for missing 6-year-old girl in Demorest, Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.